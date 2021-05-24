Home

News

Women leaders not respected: Akbar

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 8, 2022 3:50 pm
Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar.

Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar believes women leaders continue to be disrespected.

Speaking at a panel discussion on young women’s political participation, Akbar highlighted women in politics are often seen as weak and not good for the job.

She says they are also looked down upon.

Sharing her personal experience, Akbar says she is occasionally treated with disdain, and some people do not address her properly.

“Sometimes I have to remind people that if you don’t like to call me madam or ma’am or whatever, just call me Minister Akbar. The way they address you shows disrespect, and we are disrespected on many fronts. “

Akbar told the participants to stand up for their rights and to not accept any form of disrespect.

She challenged young people to bring changes that will increase women leaders and their participation in parliament.

