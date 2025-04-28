Women graduate from entrepreneurship training

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection / Facebook]

Twenty women from vulnerable backgrounds are now equipped to launch their own businesses after graduating from a transformative three-day Start Your Business training in Suva.

The training programme was designed not only to enhance business skills but to empower the participants, giving them the tools to rebuild their lives and create sustainable livelihoods.

The women who completed the programme now have the confidence and expertise to start their own enterprises.

The training was organised by the Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, MSMEs, and Communications in collaboration with Homes of Hope.

ILO-certified trainer Mohammed Aslam Khan led training also focused on vital business skills such as cash flow management, regulatory compliance, record keeping, and operational planning.

Homes of Hope is a non-profit organization that provides shelter and long-term care for young women and mothers escaping violence and exploitation.

They also offers accredited vocational and business training in areas like hospitality, agriculture, sewing, and financial literacy.

The Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, MSMEs, and Communications plans to continue supporting such initiatives in partnership with Homes of Hope, offering more opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in the future.

