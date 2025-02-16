Women drive Fiji's sugar industry revival

[ Source : Sugar Research Institute of Fiji Facebook ]

Women farmers are increasingly becoming central to the transformation of Fiji’s sugar industry.

They are now working to adopt modern farming techniques and management practices.

This shift is essential for the industry’s growth, and experts are emphasizing the importance of moving away from outdated methods that have hindered productivity.

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji (SIRF) has been at the forefront of this change, providing guidance and resources to farmers, encouraging them to implement more efficient farming techniques.

SRIF Research and Training Officer Pedro Rounds says that traditional farming practices continue to limit sugar production.

“Women tend to be a little bit more precise than men. And they tend to, because what we’ve noticed is that farmers that we’ve trained in 2023 have come up in the list of farmers that have actually improved the farming after helping out their husbands.”

However, training programs aimed at introducing modern techniques are helping farmers adapt and increase their yields.

A notable initiative has been the training of over 30 women farmers from Labasa and Seaqaqa, who recently completed a four-day program focused on modern sugarcane management.

This training equips them with the necessary skills to boost productivity and sustain the future of the industry.

As more women farmers embrace these improved management practices, their contribution is expected to play a major role in enhancing the overall efficiency of the sector.