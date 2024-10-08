Woman sustains burns following residential fire

[File Photo]

A woman sustained minor burns following a fire at Tiri Road, Nadawa, Nasinu yesterday morning.

The National Fire Authority says three people, including a 64-year-old woman and a child, were in the house when the fire started after 10 a.m.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says on-site investigations reveal that the fire started in a room, which contained a prayer diya.

He says a tenant who tried to remove a burning mattress suffered minor burns on her face and body in the process.

She managed to evacuate the grandmother and child safely before she was taken to the Valelevu Health Centre.

The house sustained 80 percent structural damage, with the cost of damage estimated at $70,000.

He says the increasing trend of structural fires around the country signals the need now for NFA to exercise our powers within the law regarding residential buildings.

Sowane is urging members of the public to be vigilant in their own homes.