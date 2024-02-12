Woman allegedly found with meth granted bail

The 27-year-old woman from Sabeto, Nadi who was allegedly caught with three kilograms of methamphetamine last Friday has been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Luisa Cagi is charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The prosecution did not object to Cagi’s bail, however, asked for strict bail conditions.

Cagi was released on $1000 non-cash bail with one surety.

She has been asked not to re-offend while on bail and not to interfere with witnesses.

The Magistrate has ordered her to not change her address.

A stop departure order has also been issued

Cagi has been ordered to report to the Sabeto Police station once a month starting his Saturday.

The matter has been adjourned to 18th March.