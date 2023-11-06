Woman allegedly assaulted during robbery

Officers from the K9 unit and Crime Scene Investigations department are at the scene.

A woman is currently under medical observation after she was allegedly seriously assaulted in a robbery attempt in Koronivia, Nausori today.

Police say the woman is currently under observation at the Nakasi Health Centre.

Police are awaiting her statement to determine what transpired.

Article continues after advertisement

Officers from the K9 unit and Crime Scene Investigations department are at the scene.

The investigation continues.