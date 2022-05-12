Who invited Rabuka?

Peoples’ Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka

Controversy surrounds the visit of Peoples’ Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka to India.

Party General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka confirmed to FBC News that Rabuka was in India, adding that his leader left the country yesterday.

Ditoka says Rabuka is in India on the invitation of the Indian Military Attache’ and was to hold meetings with some Non-Government Organizations.

However, this has been totally denied by the Indian High Commission in Fiji, which says it is unaware of any invite and who has invited Rabuka.

When asked if the Peoples’ Alliance Leader is also travelling for a medical check-up as reported by the Fiji Sun, Ditoka says the only purpose for the visit if the invitation extended.

FBC News is now trying to ascertain what is the actual purpose of the trip.

It has been reported that in 2006 Rabuka was an arthritic knee patient at the Welcare Hospital in India and in 1979, also carried out his post­graduate studies at the Indian Defence Services Staff College.

After his coup of 1987, he expelled the then Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, and had shut down the Indian High Commission in Suva.

At that time in an interview with India Today, he said there is no aid from India and there was no need for India to be in Fiji.

He also said that as there was no more interaction between India and Fiji, there was no need for an Indian high commission here.