Whistleblower policy sparks debate

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces is under pressure to modernize, as concerns grow over the absence of a whistleblower policy and outdated military justice procedures.

These weaknesses were highlighted in Parliament during the debate on RFMF’s 2019 to 2022 annual reports.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua says serious reforms are needed to align the military with democratic values and improve internal accountability.

Article continues after advertisement



Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua.

She adds that maritime security is also a key focus, with growing threats from drug trafficking and illegal fishing.

“We recommend an increased budget allocation to the Republic of Fiji Navy, which currently receives less than 20% of the RFMF resources. Furthermore, the establishment of a comprehensive maritime law enforcement framework, closer interagency coordination, and investment in modern surveillance technologies are vital for securing our borders.”

However, Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua is pushing back, saying a whistleblower policy is better suited for civilian agencies, not the military, which operates under different standards.

“It’s unique and different in many ways, how it is led, how it is trained, and the role and function it performs. So, I have strong reservations about this particular part of the recommendation.”

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence has made recommendations that the RFMF must urgently adopt a whistleblower policy and update its internal justice system.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.