News

Wheelbarrow group urges youth empowerment

Kelera Ditaiki Multimedia Journalist

June 27, 2025 6:08 am

[Source: Suva Crime Free Wheelbarrow Association/Facebook]

The Wheelbarrow Crime-Free Association is urging youth to channel their skills into supporting their families and making a positive impact on their communities.

Many of these association members, who themselves didn’t complete formal schooling, are living examples that potential should never be limited.

They’re encouraging young Fijians to take immense pride in any honest work that helps put food on the table.

Esekaia Tabua, a wheelbarrow operator and Association member, shared how they have benefited from the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“The organization has received support from the ministry, including raincoats and wheelbarrows. Although they have recently started purchasing our own equipment, the ministry played a major role in laying the foundation for the association.”

Tabua adds this vital partnership helps guide young people towards meaningful employment, steering them away from idleness or involvement in illicit activities.

He adds the members are hopeful the upcoming budget will offer additional support to them.

The Wheelbarrow Association members are hopeful that the upcoming budget will open more doors for vocational training and skill development, ensuring every young Fijian has a chance to build a productive future.

