West medical students to benefit from training boost

Dr. Abhijit Gogoi, left, and businessman Anand Achari during a PSH Hospitals corporate social event recently

University of Fiji medical students could soon have access to training at Fiji’s largest specialty state-of-the-art hospital in Nadi.

Under a proposed deal with the Pacific Specialist Healthcare (PSH) Hospital, students from the Umanand Prasad School of Medicine and Health Sciences could soon have the opportunity to undergo training in the modern 130-bed facility.

Acting Dean Dr. Abhijit Gogoi, who was a guest at a recent Pacific Specialist Healthcare familiarization event, lauded the world-class facility.

Article continues after advertisement

“I am so impressed with what I have seen. This is the first private hospital with so many modern facilities all under one roof and we are now in talks with PSH Hospitals’ management to form an agreement to give our students access to these facilities,” Dr. Gogoi said.

“I am deeply convinced and satisfied that people with heart complications and other complex issues no longer need to travel to India or other countries given the availability of such services now in Fiji at PSH Hospitals while saving a lot of time and money as well.

“I commend the vision of the owner and founder Mr Parvish Kumar who continues to bring in innovative ideas and modern technology as part of the services at his hospital.”

He said there were plans to develop some internship and training modules for UPSMHS students to get access to the world-class facilities at PSH Hospitals.

“Our students are not exposed to cath lab facilities because we don’t have that type of set-up. Once approved, they could do some rotation in the cath lab or the cardiac unit and neurosurgery unit and this is a very good opportunity for us to form an alliance.

“This will be a win-win situation for both the parties as our students will get to learn from the best facilities and the hospital could scout for future staff from our batch of students.”

PSH Hospitals’ founder and chief executive officer Parvish Kumar said he was willing to work with UPSMHS to assist students in becoming medical professionals in the future.

“We are ready to support the medical school and students for the betterment of health services in Fiji and the greater Pacific community,” he said.