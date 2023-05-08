West-based schools to join "Recycling on the Go Program"

[Source: Supplied]

Jasper Williams High School and Nadi Sangam Primary School will soon join the Recycling on the Go (ROG) Ambassadors Program this year.

This comes as the Ministry of Education has endorsed Pacific Recycling Foundation’s proposal to upscale the program.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says after successfully piloting it at Jai Narayan College, they are delighted to take the program to the Western Division.

Deo says the ROG Ambassadors program has a huge potential to foster economic, environmental, and social developments in Fiji.

The ROG Ambassadors Program is an initiative of the Pacific Recycling Foundation in partnership with Swire Shipping.

Meanwhile, Deo has also revealed that they have made submissions for the government to commit to a partnership to expand the program to more schools in Fiji.