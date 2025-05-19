Weekend road accidents claim two lives

Two people died in separate Southern Division road accidents over the weekend.

A 30-year-old man died in Colo-I-Suva in a suspected hit and run.

He was found near Naisogo Settlement early Saturday and pronounced dead at CWM Hospital.

A man in his 30s is being questioned, and his vehicle has been seized.

The investigation continues.

In the second incident, a woman in her 50s died after the vehicle driven by her husband allegedly veered off Queens Road and hit a lamp post.

The driver is in critical condition.

The national road death toll is now 20, compared to 19 at the same time last year.

