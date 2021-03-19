Weather office calls for understanding during natural crises

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to work on improving their service delivery especially during a natural disaster.

Acting Director Terry Atalifo says their work is scrutinized during a natural crisis which they understand, because of the critical information sent out.

However Atalifo says people also need to take into account that the work they do isn’t easy.

“This is one of the challenges we face everytime trying to translate scientific information to layman’s term so that communities can understand.”

During the Meteorological Day celebrations in Nadi today, the Fiji Met Office launched its Fiji Ocean Outlook video where they will be producing ocean outlook bulletins every month.