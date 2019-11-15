We should remain united despite pandemic says Koya

We should remain united especially in the new normal brought about by the pandemic.

While officiating at the National Eid-E-Miladun Nabi in Nausori, Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Faiyaz Koya says Fijians must recognize that unity is the strength that will lead to victory.

Koya says as we have stepped out of our comfort zones in adapting to the new normal, and the Fijian spirit is crucial in ensuring that we work together as a nation.

The minister also reminded followers of Islam of their duty of care to all Fijians and rest of the World.

He adds teamwork has been shown by government officials in working to ensure that Fiji is COVID-19 free.