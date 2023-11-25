We have standards, says Chand

Parmod Chand [File Photo]

National Federation Party President Parmod Chand says the NFP has weathered many political storms but has stood tall because they have not abandoned their principles and values for short-term political gain or self-enrichment.

Chand made the comment while delivering his address at the NFP Working Committee in Lovu, Lautoka.

Chand says those who believe in self-interest or self-enrichment have no place in the NFP.

He claims that the abundance of this unholy principle was on display in parliament by the Fiji First parliamentary opposition, which was against the motion to reduce travel allowances for MPs.

Acknowledging the NFP’s parliamentarians and their contribution to the nation, Chand says the National Federation Party fully supports the party’s caucus to be part of the Coalition Government.

He says the NFP acknowledges the few mistakes made in the last 11 months, but these pale into insignificance when one looks at the giant strides made towards making and upholding our nation as genuinely democratic.