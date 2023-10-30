We have relayed our disagreement: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad states they have relayed their disagreement to the Prime Minister in relation to Fiji’s vote against a resolution at the United Nations calling for truce and ceasefire in Gaza to allow facilitation of humanitarian aid.

Speaking in Nadi, Prasad emphasizes that the NFP firmly believes that Fiji should have stood in solidarity with the resolution, expressing concern that the country’s vote did not reflect the ethical stance that the situation demanded.

However, Prasad stresses that such differences in opinion within the coalition should not be perceived as a sign of weakness, but rather as indicative of a robust and healthy coalition.

“We have made it very clear that this does not mean anything beyond the party’s consensus, which I have related to the honourable Prime Minister and the honourable Gavoka, who is the leader of the SODELPA Party and they appreciate NFP’s concerns.”

Highlighting the intricacies of coalition politics, Prasad states that it is natural for coalition governments to harbour divergent viewpoints.

Prasad lauds the freedom of speech and expression in the country on the matter, emphasizing that the government welcomes constructive criticism and acknowledges the importance of open discourse.

He acknowledges that the public’s freedom to express disappointment serves as a vital component of a transparent and accountable democratic system.