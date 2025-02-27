Water supply stabilizing as turbidity levels improve

file photo

Raw water turbidity levels at the Waimanu raw water intake and Tamavua Water Treatment Plant have gradually improved as of yesterday.

However, the Water Authority of Fiji states that treatment plant filters continue to experience loading, requiring frequent backwashing, which is still impacting water production and reservoir levels.

In response to the improvement in turbidity levels, the raw water inflow to the plant has been increased.

WAF teams are working to stabilize the filters and plant processes to normalize production.

A total of 38 water carting trucks are currently in operation to assist affected customers and areas.

Water supply has been restored for customers in Bel Air, Mead Road, Rewa Street, Tip Top, MM15B, CWM, Tacirua, and Nasinu.

Water production at the Matovo Water Treatment Plant in Sigatoka has recovered from 70 percent to normal levels following the cleaning of the intake and raw water pumps, which were affected by major flooding in the Sigatoka River.

For the Keiyasi System, the partial treatment plant remains offline due to high raw water turbidity exceeding the plant’s treatment capability.

Meanwhile, operations are normalizing with ongoing stabilization efforts at the plant and the recovery of water levels at Benau Reservoir in Labasa.

Affected Areas

• Tamavua Reservoir: Lami system, Lami corridor, Wairua Road, lower Wailoku, Wairua areas, including Savura areas.

• Dokanisuva Reservoir: Princes Road from Tacirua SDA to Khalsa Road junction, Nagatugatu and surrounding areas, Tacirua Koro. Affected schools include Jeremaiah College, Tacirua Primary, Jagindra Primary, and Jagindra Kindergarten.

• Colo-i-Suva Reservoir: Marshall Road, Colo-i-Suva Forestry Quarters, Forestry Training School, Crest Chicken Ltd, Uluibeka, Vunikawai, Naisogo Road, Joe’s Farm, and Princes Road up to Sawani Hill.

• Tacirua Reservoir: Princes Road from Wailoku junction to Loa Street, including Tamavua Koro, Deovji Road, Upper Ragg, Amputch Street, and Petrie Street.

• Nagatugatu Reservoir: Tacirua Heights, Sakoca, Khalsa Road, and Nukubuco.

• Minor and Maritime Schemes – Normal operations.

Western Region

• Rakiraki, Tavua, Ba, Lautoka, and Nadi – Normal operations.

• Sigatoka System – Water production at Matovo WTP has recovered from 70 percent to normalcy.

• Keiyasi System – Partial treatment plant remains offline due to high raw water turbidity exceeding plant treatment capability.

Northern Region

• Labasa System – Operations are normalizing with ongoing stabilization efforts at the plant and recovery of water levels at Benau Reservoir.

• Seaqaqa, Savusavu, Nabouwalu, and Taveuni Systems – Normal operations.

