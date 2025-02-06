Water supply restored in Nausori

Water Authority of Fiji says customers currently receiving water through the Sawani pipeline are still being supplied from the Waila Water Supply System.

Water supply to affected areas in Nausori has been restored as of this morning.

However, the Water Authority of Fiji says customers currently receiving water through the Sawani pipeline are still being supplied from the Waila Water Supply System.

It adds that this is a necessary interim measure while the concrete thrust block at the repair site cures.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF says once it is ready, they will safely transition supply back to the Viria System later today.

Additionally, WAF successfully normalized all valve settings for the Rewa Water Supply System last night, except for customers supplied via the damaged Viria-Sawani interconnection pipeline.

WAF teams are monitoring the system to ensure steady water distribution.

It says that as of this morning, reservoir levels remain above their normal operating conditions, providing stability to the overall supply.

However, if any customers or specific areas are still experiencing disruptions, they are urged to call WAF directly.