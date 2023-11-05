Water pipeline work to go ahead for Bilo Settlement

The Water Authority of Fiji has confirmed that it plans to undertake the Bilo Water Pipeline Extension work within this financial year.

This has been decided as WAF has the estimated $1.2m in its budgetary allocation to carry out the project this year.

The work includes laying approximately three kilometers of pipeline, as well as install a new pump house, extend electricity grid supply and reservoir dedicated for the Bilo settlement.

WAF has sought preliminary approvals and the procurement of required project components has also commenced.

Work is scheduled to begin by February next year once the majority of items are in-hand.

WAF aims to have all relevant work completed by August next year.