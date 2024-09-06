Water disruptions for Nadi and Lautoka looms

Nadi and Lautoka residents can expect low water pressure to no water supply this weekend.

This as the Water Authority of Fiji will be carrying out urgent repair work on a leaking air valve from one of its duplicate DN600 high-pressure trunk mains.

It says due to this residents should expect supply issue from 8am tomorrow to 10pm Sunday night.

WAF is also urging customers to conserve and store sufficient amounts of water to last them for at least two to three days in their homes at all times.