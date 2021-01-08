Water cuts and low pressure frustrates residents

Fijians living with constant water cuts are becoming increasingly frustrated with the Water Authority of Fiji.

WAF Chief Executive Barry Omundson admits many thousands of people are affected by these disruptions and those in higher areas suffer the longest.

However, as for Arieta Salusalu who happen to live with these cuts, patience is wearing thin.

“At times I’m really frustrated with the water services in our area. Some times there is a water cut and many at times low water pressure.”

Salusalu says it would help if there was prior notice, but WAF CEO Barry Omundson says the Authority does not cause the disruption and can only notify customers when the situation arises.

Responding to questions from FBC News, Omundson adds climate change is to blame, causing low water levels in reservoirs.

For Mere Fusifala in Davuilevu Housing, daily chores have become almost impossible.

“Every now and then before going to work as well we have to use water. So its quite a big problem for us here in our area,”

The Water Authority has not responded to a request for all the locations around Fiji which face water cuts most often.

For Suva however, the CEO says the strain on water systems is caused by more people finding their way to the Capital city since COVID-19.

Tuilovoni resident Tevita Vesikula believes proper maintenance and repairs is critical.

“This matter shouldn’t be taken lightly. Even yesterday, we were preparing for a birthday at our place in Tuilovoni when there was a water cut.”

There is a $270m Rewa Water Supply Project in the pipeline for the Suva/ Nausori corridor, but that won’t be complete until the end of 2022.