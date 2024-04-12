Water-affected schools remain open

In consultation with NDMO and the Water Authority of Fiji, the Acting Permanent Secretary for Education, Timoci Bure, confirms there will be water disruption today.

This will affect a few schools in the Suva and Lami areas due to the lower DX600 Tamavua burst main, Princess Road.

However, Bure confirms that schools remain open and that water carting to the affected schools started yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Upon assessing the valves, it was discovered that the isolation valve along Princes Road has been completely sealed over and cannot be located, thus expanding the area of disruption to now include the greater Lami to Togalevu area.

The Water Authority team is on-site to expose the damaged main, assessing the extent of damage to determine the repair timeline.

All parents and guardians are advised to ensure their children bring safe drinking water to school.

The Ministry acknowledges the cooperation and resilience of parents, guardians, teachers, and the community during this time and acknowledges their continued support.