WASH key to infection prevention, says UNICEF

Water, sanitation, and hygiene are vital in reducing the spread of infections in healthcare settings.

UNICEF WASH Specialist Suranga De Silva highlights that while WASH does not directly eliminate pathogens, it serves as a crucial barrier to prevent infection transmission.

He adds in healthcare facilities, the traditional WASH approach includes water, sanitation, and hygiene, however healthcare settings also require two additional elements which is healthcare waste management and environmental cleaning.

De Silva says these additional factors are essential in preventing infections, especially in critical areas like labor rooms, where the use of untreated water is a significant risk.

“I have seen the untreated water in labor rooms and other critical places. So I think it should not be the case. Usually as a standard, we consider in Wash the bathing and water for hand washing should be of drinking quality. That means free of pathogens and priority chemicals.”

De Silva stresses that WASH should not only focus on infrastructure like toilets, water tanks, and handwashing stations but also on creating an enabling environment that includes proper policy frameworks, training, and resource allocation.

