Waqanika backs Rabuka’s move to amend the Constitution

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has hinted he is optimistic about securing the 75 percent parliamentary support needed to amend the 2013 Constitution.

While he recognizes the importance of gaining approval from 75 percent of registered voters as part of the amendment process, Rabuka sees parliamentary approval as the crucial first hurdle.

With backing from nine independent MPs, the Prime Minister is hopeful that additional support will come from opposition members, further strengthening the government’s position on the proposal.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister has been studying Parliament and does not doubt achieving his goal to amend the Constitution.

“In the debate on the review of the constitution and discussions outside of parliament, there is a willingness to consider the constitutional move to change the constitution.”

Prominent lawyer Tanya Waqanika says she supports the Prime Minister if his recent move aims to change the Constitution.

“I read somewhere, I think in the papers, the honourable Prime Minister is working towards getting the numbers, I mean he knows what he is doing and if that is what it takes to get the numbers to change the constitution, and so be it.”

Meanwhile, if Rabuka fails to meet this goal, he is determined to lead his party again in the next General Election for another chance to change the law if he wins.

To amend the Constitution, a Bill requires support from at least 75% of Parliament members and approval by three-quarters of registered voters in a referendum.

After passing Parliament, the Bill goes to the President, who refers it to the Electoral Commission for the referendum. If approved, the President formally amends the Constitution.