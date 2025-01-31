Walesi report still under investigation

The Walesi PTE Limited report remains under investigation by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Minister for Communication Manoa Kamikamica says the report, submitted last December is important because it follows a Special Audit Report from the Auditor General.

The audit revealed that the government spent $123.6 million on the Digital Terrestrial Television Project and the operations of Walesi between 2015 and 2022.

Kamikamica is stressing the importance of accountability given the large sum of public funds involved.

“For the sake of the people of Fiji, $120 million got wasted in that exercise. I hope, for the sake of the people of Fiji, that there is some prosecution. Of course, it’s with FICAC and they will investigate. Actually from what I saw, there were definitely some issues but I can’t speak more than that as it’s with the investigators and they will conduct due process.”

Kamikamica says that, based on what he has seen, there are definitely issues, and he hopes FICAC will do its job and take the right action.

The Walesi project, meant to improve Fiji’s digital broadcasting, is under more scrutiny, and the public is now waiting for FICAC’s findings.