Walesi Festival to celebrate Fiji’s technological achievements

Walesi is looking to celebrate Fiji’s technological achievements through an initiative called the Walesi Festival.

Chief Executive Sanjay Maharaj says the festival is timely given the unprecedented growth in Fiji’s ICT, broadcast and communications sector.

Maharaj adds the achievements will be celebrated through various events across the country, bringing together industry stakeholders and consumers.

He says the festival also aims to bring industry vendors, suppliers both locally and abroad to present solutions and services to customers in Fiji.

He adds that local telecommunication companies and broadcasters will be part of the event as well.

Through the event, the team hopes to raise consumer awareness on the safe use of digital platforms.

The CEO says they are looking at a tentative date of October 28th for the festival in the Central Division, the event is scheduled to happen next month in the Western Division and Vanua Levu subsequently and in the Lomaiviti Group in December.