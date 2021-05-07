Wainitarawau lockdown stands despite PS announcement

Residents of Wainitarawau Settlement in Cunningham Stage One in Suva say they do not have any idea of what is happening as they have not been allowed to leave the containment zone this morning.

This comes after an announcement by Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, yesterday stated that the lockdown at Wainitarawau Settlement and the Vuniwai Settlement in Taveuni would be lifted at 4am today.

Residents have been calling FBC News from this morning, saying they have been told by officers manning the area that there is some meeting scheduled before any decision is made.

We have asked Doctor Fong on this matter but yet to get a reply.