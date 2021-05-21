Waila and Tacirua being screened and in isolation

New screening and isolation zones have been set up in Waila, Nausori and Tacirua says the Health Ministry.

This follows more cases coming out of Muanikoso, Nasinu screening and isolation has been expanded to the area as well.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says after the announcement of seven cases in Samabula last night, they have advised the family members on the next step and asked that they go into household isolation, particularly for those in Samabula.

He says they also have a household isolation site in Tacirua, adding there will be ongoing investigations and responses over the next few days which would be visible to the public.

Doctor Fong has urged the public to remain calm as the Ministry continues with contact tracing and containment measures.