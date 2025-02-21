WAF works to restore supply

The Water Authority of Fiji has reported a significant improvement in raw water quality at the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant.

As a result, WAF has increased raw water inflow to 95 percent of normal production requirement, and operations at the treatment plant are gradually stabilizing.

Water levels at the Tamavua Reservoir are expected to improve progressively.

According to WAF should turbidity levels continue to decrease or remain stable, full restoration of raw water inflow to 100 percent is anticipated later today into tomorrow morning.

As weather and water quality conditions improve, efforts are underway to restore reservoir levels and restore supply to affected areas.

However, its urging Fijians to stay prepared as Tropical Depression 08F may bring further rainfall, potentially causing flooding, raw water intake blockages, and increased turbidity levels.

35 water carting trucks continue to provide temporary relief to affected areas.

WAF is working to stabilize plant operations, recover production, and restore normal supply as weather conditions and turbidity levels improve further.