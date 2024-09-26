WAF postpones planned works amid safety risks

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji / Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji has postponed planned works that were scheduled for this weekend that could have resulted in temporary water disruptions for residents of the Suva-Nausori corridor.

WAF says the ongoing assessment of the worksite has revealed additional risks that need to be addressed first before any work starts on-site to ensure the safety of the workers.

It says these risks have the potential to delay the work if not mitigated ahead of time.

It further says the work on the Viria Water Supply to Waila Water Treatment Plant Connection will now be carried out next Friday.

The temporary disruption is expected to occur from October 4th to Sunday the 6th of next month.

Customers are requested to prepare accordingly and store enough water for use during this time.