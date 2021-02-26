WAF needs more time to address water issues

The Water Authority of Fiji needs more to address water woes in the Rewa Delta.

While visiting affected areas in Rewa, Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate informed the villagers that the issues have been identified and the WAF team is working around the clock to address it.

Usamate says this include leakages in waterpipes from Dimbulu settlement to Lokia resulting in intermittent supply in the Rewa Delta.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is still a lot of work that needs to be done here the WAF will have to bring in their diggers, dig the areas around the valves, do some re-flushing of water and that will need some considerable time.”

Villagers from the Rewa Delta having been facing water issues in the past three days and it has been affecting their daily living and education for students living in and around the area.

The Minister has assured the villagers that Water Authority will be carting water to affected areas in Rewa Delta for the next few weeks until they rectify the problem.