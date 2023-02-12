WAF clarifies water issues at night

Chief Operations Officer Seru Soderberg.

The Water Authority of Fiji clarifies that they undertake valve operations every night to ensure that residents have water every morning.

Chief Operations Officer Seru Soderberg says this is the sole reason many households are without water at night.

Soderberg says this is the only time they fill up the reservoirs ready for residents in the morning.

“For us, we have to pick what we want to do. Do we want to leave the system open in the evening so people still get water throughout the night, or do we want to produce water supply in the morning? For us, if we do not throttle the, in the evening, there’s going to be absolutely no water to anybody the next day. We have to do it.”

Valve operations are only done in areas where their reservoir levels have gone down during the day.

The procedure will continue until the Viria Water Project comes online in July.