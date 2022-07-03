Vunakece residents contribute to beautification program

The Suva City Council is working with local communities to make Suva City more vibrant.

SCC team and locals of Vunakece in Suva gathered today to plant trees within the neighborhood as part of the beautification program.

Acting Parks and Garden Supervisor Joana Vatuloka says while they have planted trees in other places before, this community is the first where community members came out to participate in the initiative.

“We are actually encouraging people to plant trees along their streets. This is initiated by the Vunakece resident and we are doing it together with the Suva City Council which is a good and positive course.”

Vatuloka says they look forward to collaborating with other communities as well.