Voter numbers at polling stations to be increased

The limit for the number of voters at each polling station has been increased from 500 to 650.

The Electoral Commission approved the increase at its meeting yesterday, noting that the Fiji Elections Office carried out consultations with political parties and provided substantive information in relation to the conduct of polling.

EC Chair Suresh Chandra each polling venue could have several stations and what they have done is increased the number of voters per station.

Chandra says this does not change a person’s polling venue.

The EC says a 30% increase in voters numbers at polling stations is reasonable and will not largely impact the time taken to count votes.