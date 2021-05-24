Home

News

Voter engagement increases

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 9, 2021 4:15 pm
The Fijian Elections Office says there has been over 5,000 engagements in the past six days.

Supervisor Mohammed Saneem says of this there are 1,000 new voter registration and the rest are for correction and updating of cards.

Saneem says they will have service operating tomorrow due to the large turnout being experienced.

“What is more encouraging for an election is that over 1,000 new registrations has been recorded, we hope to see an increase in the trend as we progress to this coming week.”

Saneem says over 1,000 also turned up to their service centers around Viti Levu today alone.

He reiterated that the green voter card is no longer valid hence why people need to visit their centers to upgrade their cards.

