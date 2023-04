Fiji Airways Executive General Corporate Affairs Shaenaz Voss

Fiji Airways Executive General Corporate Affairs Shaenaz Voss has resigned.

According to sources, a company restructure was sent out which did not have Voss holding the same position.

Her post is expected to be advertised by June 1st.

Voss has been with the company for 15 years.

Comments were also sought from the national airline however they declined.