Volunteers create awareness on anti-pornography and non-violence

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A group of volunteers’ young and old have successfully completed an ambitious 5-day marathon to create awareness on anti-pornography and non-violence around Viti Levu.

The Duavata Western Champs Group had initially earmarked their 4 Wellness, Non-Violence & Free Fiji from Pornography campaign in the Western Division, but decided to expand their reach as they wanted to impact more Fijians.

Western Charity Alliance Project Officer Selita Donu says the did not want to impact the Western Division only but wanted to create an impact for the whole of Fiji to stand up for anti-pornography and to say no to violence against women and children and all forms of violence.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Donu adds that Ninety percent of those involved in this campaign are men which is great as they are often seen to be the missing link, and their participation is their show of standing up and breaking the silence and supporting the voices of women and children.

Iliesa Fonolahi who works for one of the supporting partners Ever Accountable Fiji says as a member of the Denarau Lions Oldies Rugby Club he sought the support of his club members to work with the Duavata Western Champs to create awareness and educate members of the public on the hidden and devastating effects of pornography.

The Duavata Western Champs Group plans to hold a similar marathon in the Northern Division and in maritime islands to encourage men to support the voices of women and children facing any form of violence, to free Fiji from and promote wellness through the 5 km run in collaboration with other retired rugby players.