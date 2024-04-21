Vocevoce selected for international leadership programme abroad

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew (left), Divisional Police Commander Southern, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Divisional Police Commander Southern, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wate Vocevoce, has been selected to participate in an International Leadership Programme at the College of Policing in London, England.

Police say this opportunity, facilitated by the UK in the South Pacific, will see SSP Vocevoce join six other senior police officers from the Pacific in an executive-level programme aimed at further understanding of contemporary leadership and management skills.

With 28 years of dedicated service, SSP Vocevoce has held various significant roles within the Force, including Inspector Operations, Head of School Operations at the Police Academy and Commanding Officer of the Police Mobile Force to name a few.

SSP Vocevoce expresses his gratitude for the opportunity and highlighted his commitment to ensuring that the training benefits the organization as a whole, serving as a positive example for his colleagues earmarked for similar courses upon his return.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, highlights the importance of such training in enhancing leaders’ understanding and knowledge to effectively lead their teams.

The Fiji Police Force extends its gratitude to the UK government for its continuous support to Fiji’s policing efforts, particularly in addressing the multifaceted and interconnected nature of global security issues.

The Force continues its collaboration with the College of Policing in the UK, which has supported various training including leadership, Specialist Investigative Interviewing, and study tours, aimed at updating and maintaining best policing practices within the organization.