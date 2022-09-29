Electricity restored in Viti Levu

[File Photo]

The power disruption being experienced in Viti Levu has been caused by a lightning activity.

According to EFL, at 3:03pm today, the 132,000volts Wailoa to Vuda transmission line tripped, isolating the electricity supply to the Western Division of Viti Levu and subsequently affecting the entire Viti Levu Integrated System (VLIS).

Hasmukh Patel the Chief Executive Officer of EFL states there has been torrential rain up in the hills in Western Viti Levu with lightning activity.

Article continues after advertisement

At this stage, it is suspected that the lightning activity has caused the Power Disruption in Viti Levu.

EFL have been able to energise some of the areas and continue to systematically restore power supply to other areas.

Power supply is expected to be restored to most of the areas within the next 1 – 2 hours before 5:00pm.

Patel says they sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to valued customers which he says is beyond their control and are making all efforts to restore power supply at the earliest.