Vision for regional security unveiled

Fiji’s Foreign Policy White Paper is not merely a checklist of current foreign policy actions or a catalogue of Fiji’s bilateral and multilateral relationships, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Instead, Rabuka describes the White Paper as a strategic framework designed to adapt to changing global dynamics and enhance Fiji’s role in international affairs.

The Prime Minister says that the White Paper promotes the concept of an “Ocean of Peace,” positioning this initiative as Fiji’s contribution to peace and security in its immediate neighbourhood and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

“It sets out underlying principles of Fiji’s foreign policy, our overarching objectives, our broad priorities, and the ways in which domestic and foreign policy are closely intertwined.”

Rabuka stresses that the true measure of a country’s foreign policy lies in its ability to recognize, adapt and evolve with the world around it.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua states that the White Paper serves as a key platform to clarify how Fiji’s foreign policy aligns with international objectives for a domestic audience.

“It will put in place a whole of government machinery where foreign and domestic policies are coordinated and where all arms of government will work towards an integrated national strategy.”

Moving forward, the Foreign Policy White Paper will define Fiji’s priorities and guide the nation’s international engagements, reflecting a commitment to proactive and responsive diplomacy.