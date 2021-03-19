Viro Youth group uphold 'solesolevaki' initiative

Members of the Viro Youth Club in Ovalau are investing on yaqona and dalo farming for sustenance.

Youth Leader, Viliame Biu says some members have returned to the village amidst the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

He adds the members are practicing the ‘solesolevaki’ initiative or communalism to strengthen relationship between the vanua, lotu and the community in general.

Biu also highlighted, this is an avenue to keep the youth engaged with important commercial projects, rather than involving themselves in criminal activities that may create a bleak future for them.

Female youth members also weave baskets, mats and handicrafts sold to various markets in Levuka and Suva.

The group has registered under the Youth Ministry and few members have represented Ovalau in youth related workshops and summits held in Suva.

Member, Raluve Pasepa says women representation and participation in the decision making process in such group is critical.

Pasepa adds this is a platform to groom aspiring women leaders.

There are currently 34 Viro youth members – out of which, nine are female and 25 are male.