Violence against women a national crisis

Violence against women in Fiji is now a major national crisis.

This comes as it was revealed that a staggering two out of three females in Fiji are subjected to physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

This is a shocking statistic that has sent the Government into looking at urgent solutions with the launch of a National Action Plan.

Women’s Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the National Action Plan, which is now being developed is to teach males, how to treat women better.

“Women and girls experience violence and abuse at hands of men they know. Often in their own homes and often repeatedly – sometimes over many years. Even in their entire lifetime. In 2019 alone, ten Fijian women were killed by their intimate partners. To me knowingly or not – we give our boys the license to act abusively and it’s up to girls to adjust accordingly – this is a nature – this isn’t nurture.”

An emotional Education Minister, Rosy Akbar also highlighted her own personal experiences saying the cycle of violence must be broken.

“I can still recollect that horrific night – the last week of school. I was in class 8. December 1984. 14 -years-old, surrounded and comforted by my other three siblings who was 15 – younger sister was just three. We watched early in the morning helplessly how my dad beat up my nine-month-old pregnant mother.”

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the continuing violence has become an epidemic.

The message sent out by the ministers is that there is no place for domestic violence in our society. Fiji needs to unite in a bid to halt in its track, the violence which is fast gripping this country.