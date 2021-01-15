Villages in Nadi assisting Police

The initiative by the Fiji Police Force to strengthen community policing has been welcomed by villages in Nadi.

Admin and Liaising Officer Mulomulo Post Central Crime Prevention Committee, Jessica Naevo, says the involvement of the community will be vital during the work of police.

Naevo says the main aim is to raise awareness on making sure curfew time is not breached.

She says Police Officers have also visited villages in Nadi talking to parents, youths, village elders and Turaga ni Koro’s.

According to Naevo, the forming of the committee was also due to the high numbers of curfew breaches in Nadi.

She says they will continue to work with Police on any emerging issue.