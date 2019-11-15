Villagers sell fish for extra income

Nadavaci Fishermen Retailers Association in Cakaudrove is reaping the benefits of a new freezer and solar power kit.

The fishermen are generating income for the members of the association.

The assistance was made possible through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development’s Self-Help Programme.

Article continues after advertisement

The Programme assists rural dwellers in the construction of basic amenities and other small projects.

It also encourages communities to initiate their socio-economic sustainable development projects on a cost-sharing basis with government, and by doing so, aims to instill a sense of community ownership.

The Association sells fish to get extra income to support their families and help with other plans that they have as an association.

Association member Mereoni Maria says they sell fish for $8.50 a kilogram and many of their customers are the villagers.