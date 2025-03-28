Villagers say no to hydro dam project

[Archbishop Peter Loy Chong with Mareta Naiadi and the Navunikabi Village Community]

The people of Navunikabi Village maintain their stance, saying they will not allow the construction of a hydroelectric dam project on their land.

This morning more than 100 villagers travelled to Suva and submitted letters to the Office of the Prime Minister, the Opposition, and the Australian High Commission highlighting their objection.

They claim the lack of consultation and fear the potential impacts the project will cause to their land and resources.

[Navunikabi Village Community at Suva High Court]

Elder and respected community member Mareta Naiadi claims that they have been kept in the dark and the information provided to them is unclear.

She says a consultation with Social Empowerment Education Programme Ltd leaves them worrying about the implications of the project.



[Navunikabi Village Community]

Naiadi stresses that several protests have been happening with different themes, including “No to Hydro” and “Please don’t take us away from our land,” stressing the need to protect their environment and the lives of the people and animals living along the river.

“We are brightened up. We can see through those barriers there and really know what will happen to us. And that’s the time we started to stand up and fight for our rights.”

Head of the Catholic Church Archbishop Peter Loy Chong also joined the villagers in delivering the letters this morning, urging the government to respect the land and its people.



[Elder and respected community member Mareta Naiadi shaking Archbishop Chong’s hand]

He highlighted the need to protect the river, plants, trees, and the communities that depend on them, stressing that this issue goes beyond the environment; it is a matter of social justice.

Questions have been sent to Energy Fiji Limited, and we are awaiting a response.

