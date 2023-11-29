Villagers benefit from financial literacy program

[Photo: Supplied]

Over 30 villagers from Naivivi and Dreketi in Taveuni recently benefitted from a financial literacy awareness program by the Fiji Development Bank.

FDB Chief Executive Saud Minam says the purpose of the awareness is to stimulate economic development in the rural and agricultural sectors of Fiji’s economy.

Minam says this is also an integral part of the bank’s mandate.

He says that such activity further contributes to the development of the Fijian economy.

Apart from the awareness program, conversations regarding loans for potential village canteens, water taxis, and village cooperative bakeries were also held.