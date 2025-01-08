Vatuwaqa man further remanded

The 38-year-old man from Vidogo Settlement, Vatuwaqa, Suva who allegedly murdered a 32-year-old man on New Year’s Day has been further remanded by the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Koroi Seru is charged with one count of murder.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad has transferred the matter to the high court.

This matter will be called on the 22nd of this month.

Police had earlier stated that the incident occurred after the victim joined the suspect and six others for a drinking party on New Year’s Eve and around 10 am on New Year’s Day where a fight broke out.

It is alleged that the suspect assaulted the victim which left him motionless on the floor.

The suspect transported the victim to CWM Hospital, where the victim was later pronounced dead.