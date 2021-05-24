Vandalism at Vatuwaqa Crematorium concerning

The Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha is concerned with the increase in vandalism at the Vatuwaqa Cemetery and Crematorium in Suva.

This after three of six posts cemented in the cremation area were forcefully removed and the floor was damaged.

The Sabha is investing around $29,000 to refurbish the cremation area.

Vice President, Ramesh Sharma says this recent vandalism was reported at the Vatuwaqa Police station on Thursday.

He says this deliberate act is a violation of the Hindu sacred act of funerals.

“The problem that has been here for many years is vandalism. Someone is trying to damage this place and just lately on Thursday, it happened around 1 to 4pm.”

The Sabha has been tasked by the government to be the caretaker of the area.

Police are investigating the matter.