Value-based programs seen as lifeline for youth

Young people are facing rising pressure from drug abuse, peer influence and mental health challenges.

This has sparked calls for urgent and sustained intervention.

Lands and Mineral Resources Minister Filimoni Vosarogo states families and communities are struggling to cope.

Speaking at the International Youth Fellowship Fiji celebration, he said structured youth programs was now critical.

“These are not small achievements, a single change in one person can bring new hope to a family, uplift a community, and contribute to the transformation of our nation.”

Vosarogo said the organization was helping vulnerable youth reset their mindset and rebuild their lives.

He highlights cases where former drug-addicted youths are now working as professionals and giving back to society.

The Minister says these stories show that change is possible with the right support. He adds that value-based programs help build resilience, discipline and purpose.

Such efforts, he adds are vital as youth vulnerability continues to grow.

