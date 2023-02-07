USP VC to arrive this week

Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

University of the South Pacific’s Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia will be in the country this Friday.

This will be his first time back in Fiji after the then government-issued a prohibition order against him and his wife.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in December remove the prohibition order to ensure exiled USP Vice-Chancellor is free to return to Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement issued on Boxing Day, Rabuka highlighted that he is ready to meet Professor Ahluwalia personally, and apologize on behalf of the people of Fiji for the way he was treated.

According to Rabuka, the prohibition orders against Professor Ahluwalia were unreasonable and inhumane and should never have been made.

Professor Ahluwalia has been working out of the Samoa Campus in Alafua since December 2021.